Local bar owner frustrated over permit fees after state closed 51% establishments down for months

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being mandated by the state to shut down for months, a local bar owner says he is frustrated over having to pay permit fees.

Chris Lawrence owns Art of War in Downtown Bryan. Since March of last year, they have only been open for a total of three months.

“We moved from the largest month we’ve ever had to zero,” said Lawrence. “It’s literally like we are starting the business over again.”

Lawrence was forced to shut down multiple times by state mandates because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says that made sense to him. What he says he doesn’t understand is why he would have to pay for permits and licenses to operate when they were forced to close. He believes he should be credited those months.

“I’m not looking to rile up some kind of ‘they owe us money’ situation,” said Lawrence. “We’ve paid for something, so can we get those months? I mean we paid for it but you wouldn’t let us open.”

After multiple correspondences with local bar owners, Lawrence says he learned he was not the only one frustrated by this. Especially when he says the permits he just had to get for 2021 cost thousands of dollars, making up 20% of his total revenue for last year.

Even with these concerns, county and state officials say nothing can change, despite the pandemic.

In a statement to KBTX, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said, “Fees for licenses and permits are set in statute and are not able to be changed by TABC. Additionally, current state law does not permit the agency to issue refunds.”

Brazos County Environmental Health Manager Bob Lamkin says they changed their permitting process in 2020. This process broke down establishments based on risk. Lamkin says bars are considered low risk, as they do not handle food, and really only handle ice and glasses. Because of this, the low-risk permit fee costs less than a high-risk permit fee.

Still, Lamkin says they too have their fees set in stone by the Board of Health.

County and state officials say the money from these permits and licenses is used to operate their departments and pays for things like salaries.

“I understand that it’s out of their hands but I don’t know why lawmakers haven’t addressed this in some capacity,” said Lawrence.

As Lawrence reopens his bar this week, he does so in desperate need to make money to continue to operate. Giving up, he says, is not an option.

“I think Downtown Bryan needs this kind of energy,” said Lawrence. “So I just wish we could get a little bit of help here and there.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.