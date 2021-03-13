Local sorority hosts charity event at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local sorority kicked off its annual charity event at Wolf Pen Creek Park Friday night.

Chi Omega Sorority at Texas A&M University held Songfest at the amphitheater, a two-day dance competition event to help raise money for multiple charities.

The sorority’s president, Caroline Winslow, says the event was initially planned for last fall at Rudder Auditorium. Due to COVID-19, the sorority moved the event to spring and to an outdoor venue to accommodate COVID-19 procedures.

Winslow says they worked with city and county officials to create a safe environment, including mask-wearing, pods spread out six feet apart and asking people to not gather. Winslow says these steps were necessary to make sure they did not have to cancel the event.

Songfest features 24 on-campus organizations together in a live musical performance that raises funds for local and national philanthropies. In the past, Winslow says the event has raised more than $190,000.

“It’s been really special to see our team work so hard because they see that need and understand that need,” said Winslow. “They knew it was something that was vital for us to push through the challenges so we could raise money for these philanthropies.”

The charities include:

Aggie Sweethearts - Hill Country Child Advocacy Center

Aggie Club of Engineers - Camp Hope

Alpha Delta Pi - Ronald McDonald House

Capital Men’s Society - Ronald McDonald House of Central Texas

Kappa Kappa Gamma - Books & A Blanket

Aggie Men’s Alliance - cancer research around the Bryan/College Station area

Alpha Omicron Pi - Soldiers’ Angels

SUITS - Twin City Mission

Alpha Zeta Chi - Sexual Assault Resource Center

Aggie Business Kings - Aggieland Humane Society

Alpha Chi Omega - Phoebe’s Home

Brotherhood of Aggie Mentors - Bryan ISD

Delta Zeta - Better Speech and Hearing

Squadron 17 - March of Dimes

Delta Gamma - Service for Sight

Aggie Men’s Club - Kairos Christian School in Guatemala

Pi Beta Phi - Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

Century Men’s Society - Camp Kesem

Gamma Phi Beta and D1 - Girls on the Run

Zeta Tau Alpha - Breast Cancer Education and Awareness

Brothers Under Christ - The Bridge Ministries

Kappa Alpha Theta - Scotty’s House

Brotherhood of Christian Aggies - Save Our Streets Ministries

Chi Omega’s national philanthropy, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and their local philanthropy, Still Creek Ranch, will also benefit from Songfest 2020.5

The event continues Saturday. All tickets are already sold out, but you can purchase a ticket for $7 to watch the live stream event here.

