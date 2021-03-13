Local sorority hosts charity event at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater
Chi Omega sorority at Texas A&M University is hosting its annual Songfest to raise money for charities.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local sorority kicked off its annual charity event at Wolf Pen Creek Park Friday night.
Chi Omega Sorority at Texas A&M University held Songfest at the amphitheater, a two-day dance competition event to help raise money for multiple charities.
The sorority’s president, Caroline Winslow, says the event was initially planned for last fall at Rudder Auditorium. Due to COVID-19, the sorority moved the event to spring and to an outdoor venue to accommodate COVID-19 procedures.
Winslow says they worked with city and county officials to create a safe environment, including mask-wearing, pods spread out six feet apart and asking people to not gather. Winslow says these steps were necessary to make sure they did not have to cancel the event.
Songfest features 24 on-campus organizations together in a live musical performance that raises funds for local and national philanthropies. In the past, Winslow says the event has raised more than $190,000.
“It’s been really special to see our team work so hard because they see that need and understand that need,” said Winslow. “They knew it was something that was vital for us to push through the challenges so we could raise money for these philanthropies.”
The charities include:
Aggie Sweethearts - Hill Country Child Advocacy Center
Aggie Club of Engineers - Camp Hope
Alpha Delta Pi - Ronald McDonald House
Capital Men’s Society - Ronald McDonald House of Central Texas
Kappa Kappa Gamma - Books & A Blanket
Aggie Men’s Alliance - cancer research around the Bryan/College Station area
Alpha Omicron Pi - Soldiers’ Angels
SUITS - Twin City Mission
Alpha Zeta Chi - Sexual Assault Resource Center
Aggie Business Kings - Aggieland Humane Society
Alpha Chi Omega - Phoebe’s Home
Brotherhood of Aggie Mentors - Bryan ISD
Delta Zeta - Better Speech and Hearing
Squadron 17 - March of Dimes
Delta Gamma - Service for Sight
Aggie Men’s Club - Kairos Christian School in Guatemala
Pi Beta Phi - Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley
Century Men’s Society - Camp Kesem
Gamma Phi Beta and D1 - Girls on the Run
Zeta Tau Alpha - Breast Cancer Education and Awareness
Brothers Under Christ - The Bridge Ministries
Kappa Alpha Theta - Scotty’s House
Brotherhood of Christian Aggies - Save Our Streets Ministries
Chi Omega’s national philanthropy, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and their local philanthropy, Still Creek Ranch, will also benefit from Songfest 2020.5
The event continues Saturday. All tickets are already sold out, but you can purchase a ticket for $7 to watch the live stream event here.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.