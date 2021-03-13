No. 12 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Challenges Arkansas Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team travels to take on Arkansas at the Billingsley Tennis Center Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT). The Aggies enter the match at 10-3 this season with a 4-2 mark in SEC play while the Razorbacks carry a 7-6 overall record with a 1-3 league matches..

The Aggies entered the spring season with five student-athletes ranked in the singles poll and a single ranked doubles team. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the charge for the Maroon & White with No. 13 Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Schachter rounding out the ranked Aggies. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson open the season at No. 48 in the doubles rankings, Thomson is in his first season in Aggieland after graduating from Texas Tech last season.

LAST TIME OUT

The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team avenged an early season loss to defeat No. 2 Baylor, 4-3, at the Mitchell Tennis Center Thursday afternoon.

For the second time this season the Aggies started the match up 1-0 after claiming the doubles point against the Bears. A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Valentin Vacherot were the first off the court with a 6-3 triumph over Charlie Broom and Matias Soto on court two. The day’s first point was clinched by Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter on court three with a 6-4 victory over Nick Stachowiak and Spencer Furman.

The match tightened up as play transitioned into singles play, each team claimed three first sets with three of six matches going to a third set. The Maroon & White tallied an impressive 3-0 advantage as No. 33 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson posted the first two singles wins of the day. Aguilar ousted No. 46 Adrian Boitan 6-2, 6-3 on court two followed by Thomson’s 6-1, 7-6(4) win on court six over Furman.

The Bears were not going to go down without a fight as they claimed the next two points in the match, winning in straight sets on court four and five. No. 74 Stachowiak bested A&M’s Raphael Perot 7-5, 7-6(1) on court four followed by No. 103 Broom’s win on court five over A&M’s Rollins, 7-6(0), 7-6(5).

A&M’s No. 4 Vacherot clinched top-5 win for the Aggies with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win on court one over No. 56 Soto. The win was the 77th singles dual win for the A&M senior, placing him at No. 3 on A&M’s all-time wins list. The Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France native trails Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85) by eight wins on the all-time ledger.

UP NEXT

The Aggies venture out of conference for a Tuesday matchup against No. 25 Oklahoma State at 2 p.m.