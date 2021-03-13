Treat of the Day: Rival universities team up to help students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - When the last month’s winter storm wreaked havoc on our state, bitter rivals became teammates.

While University of Texas and Texas A&M are rivals on the gridiron, they put aside their differences to raise money for students affected by the storm. The 12 day fundraising campaign ended March 11 and they raised $235,000!

The funds raised can be used by students for things like replacing spoiled food from power outages, purchasing personal items and school supplies destroyed by water damage, and paying bills.

Texas A&M students who would like to apply for funds can reach out to a financial aid advisor to start the application process.

