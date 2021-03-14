7th Annual Champagne, Chocolate and Cake Walk takes place in historic downtown Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -The Caldwell Main Street Advisory Board and Friends of Main Street hosted the 7th annual Champagne, Chocolate, and Cake Walk Saturday in historic downtown Caldwell.

For $20 event participants were provided Mardi Gras beads, a shopping bag, a champagne glass, a face mask, and an event passport. Through the event passport, they were able to visit 10 different local businesses. At the businesses, guests were provided with drinks, desserts, snacks, and entertained with live music.

The original date for the event was scheduled in February but had to be changed due to the winter storm.

Lia Zaccagnino, Caldwell Main Street Advisory Board Chairman, said this year has been a challenge, but is excited to finally be able to show off what Caldwell has to offer.

“This is different because the world is different,” said Zaccagnino. “We have been suffering through this pandemic, so we are thrilled to have people in town celebrating with us and shopping and looking at our local businesses.”

From clothing to food to home decor, 10 local businesses and vendors participated in this year’s event.

