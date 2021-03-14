Aggie class of 2020 return home for commencement ceremonies delayed by the pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The pandemic changed the way of life for many and uprooted major life events, including graduations. Most of the Texas A&M University class of 2020 went without the traditional in-person ceremony. The university was determined to providing graduates with commencement exercises that would be close to normal, so five make-up graduations were held over a three-day period from Thursday to Saturday at Kyle Field.

The class of 2020, already their degrees conferred, so the ceremony was a symbolic reaffirmation of their degrees in which they could walk across the state and turn their Aggie rings.

Chad Wootton, Texas A&M University Associate VP for External AffairsTexas A&M University, said the University was committed to making this experience happen.

“We’re glad to have done the work to make this opportunity possible. I think it’s part of our commitment as a university. All the hard work that has happened up to this point through the pandemic has been about getting Texas A&M operational,” said Wootton. “Having our students have as many of the learning experiences and student experiences that they traditionally have available to them, and this is just one more symbol of that commitment.”

Even though the former students had to wait 10 months for this opportunity, they said they were grateful for this experience.

Welcome back to Aggieland and congratulations to our former students walking the stage at our #TAMUgrad ceremonies in Kyle Field! 👍🎓



This week, we’re celebrating the graduates who didn't get to walk the stage in the spring and summer of 2020. https://t.co/UuftSBKI0z #tamu pic.twitter.com/EN0JS49aWk — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 11, 2021

Lucas Gray received his degree in economics and was a member of the Corps of Cadets and in the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. He said it was tough learning that he would have to leave campus early and not have a traditional graduation ceremony.

“The end of March, all of April, and end of May is when a lot of things happen on campus, so we lost a lot,” said Lucas. “To start packing my clothes, packing everything up, and moving out of the room, that’s not how I anticipated ending my time here at A&M.”

Trevon Holmes, a communications major, said the postponement of graduation ceremonies didn’t bother him initially, but as time went on, he would learn that it did affect him.

“First, I wasn’t really thinking it was gonna affect me as much as it did, but when it happened, it really did,” said Holmes. “I felt like I worked so hard, and I really didn’t get a proper closing.”

Holmes said Saturday’s ceremony gave him the closure he both wanted and needed.

“I feel great,” said Holmes. “I felt like I got the proper ending that I think not only just what I wanted, but my fellow other students wanted as well.”

Katherine Cargo, a communications major, says she didn’t think the pandemic would last as long as it did, thinking things on campus would eventually return to normal. She had to finish her coursework online, much like many other students.

“With the pandemic, it’s been pretty crazy cause we left for spring break and didn’t expect to not come back,” said Cargo. “Coming back today felt like closure because we didn’t get that in May. I was kind of upset in May, but coming back and being able to walk today really felt good.”

@TAMU #ProudAggieMom. She came 15 years ago with no English to a new country, and unknown culture. Now she is an American citizen 100% bilingual and bicultural. She Graduated in 3 years, summa cum laude, and @TerryScholars If you believe in yourself anything is possible! pic.twitter.com/Ao9vJSzhxO — Silvia Valdez (@smvaldezv) March 13, 2021

Darwin Obando, a communication major who minored in film, said he was sad at the beginning of the pandemic. He said what started as a few classes postponed turned into classes transitioning to online. Obando said everything just seemed to happen all at once. He said he’s grateful for his family that honored him with a small graduation celebration. However, still coming back to Aggieland for graduation meant a lot to Obando.

“I was thankful for the achievement but definitely getting to do it in person brings back all the college memories and all the struggles,” said Obando. “I’m super excited; it’s definitely an achievement that wasn’t forgotten, so that’s definitely very special to me to know that it was still recognized.”

The pandemic uprooted significant life events for many, including those graduating. Tonight on @KBTXNews at 10 p.m., I’ll introduce you to the @TAMU class of 2020 graduates who returned to #Aggieland and were excited to finally walk across the stage at Kyle Field. pic.twitter.com/GphMlJ4hPb — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) March 13, 2021

