Aggie Women finish 2nd at NCAA Indoor Championships, 4X400m relay team sets new meet record

Texas A&M women's 4X400m relay team win the NCAA Indoor Championship and set a new meet record.
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M women’s track and field team finished second at the NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday night at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

The women’s foursome of Jania Martin, Charokee Young, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Athing Mu won the 4x400m championship with a meet record time of 3:26.68. It was also the second fastest time in Aggie history. Mu anchored the group with a 400m split of 49.54, the fastest split in the world in an indoor 4x400m.

Deborah Acquah and Mu each claimed individual second place finishes in their respective events. Acquah set a school record in the triple jump with a mark of 14.27m/46-10, while Mu ran an open 400 time of 51.03.

Charokee Young placed fourth in the 400m with a personal best time of 51.41, it ranks as the fifth best performance all-time.

Bryce Deadmon earned two First Team All-American honors. He placed fifth in the men’s 400m at 45.54 and was a member of the 4x400m that placed seventh along with James Smith, Jr., Omajuwa Etiwe and Moitalel Mpoke running on the relay.

