Aggies Hit Blackjack in Twin Bill Lid-Lifter

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies pounded out six home runs as they clobbered the Samford Bulldogs, 21-4, Saturday afternoon in game one of the doubleheader to clinch the series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggie offense picked up where they left off in the final three frames of the previous game. The Maroon & White put up runs in all eight innings, including multiple runs in seven frames. Texas A&M scoring consisted of a two-run first and a three-run second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and eight, and a one-run seventh.

The offense was paced by Taylor Smith and Hunter Coleman. Smith was near perfect going 4-for-5 with two home runs, one double, four runs, and four RBI. Hunter Coleman added a three-run homer and solo blast of his own, while Jordan Thompson and Will Frizzell recorded a home run apiece.

The Maroon & White outhit their opponents, 21-8, marking the sixth straight game with a double-digit hitting performance. Texas A&M had 12 Aggies record a hit, while six recorded multiple hits.

Bryce Miller labored through four frames, giving up two runs on four hits while fanning six and walking three. Chandler Jozwiak (1-1) came on in relief and earned the win. Jozwiak was phenomenal through his 3.0 scoreless innings of work, scattering two hits while striking out five.

The staff tallied 12 strikeouts on the day, marking their 14th double-digit performance in 17 games.

The Maroon & White improved to 13-4 on the season, lengthening their winning streak to nine games.

TOP PLAYERSTaylor Smith – 4-for-5, 4 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Hunter Coleman – 2-for-1, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Chandler Jozwiak – 3..0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

SCORING SUMMARYB1 | With two outs, Austin Bost doubled in the left-centerfield gap, before advancing to third on an infield single to second by Logan Britt. Bost drew first blood scoring on a passed ball. Ty Coleman scored Britt from second on a shot through the left side of the infield. A&M 2, SAM 0.

B2 | Taylor Smith started things off roping a one-out double into the left-centerfield gap. Kalae Harrison scored Smith on a dribbled single up the middle. The Aggies loaded the bags with a Ray Alejo single up the middle and a Will Frizzell walk. Bost brought one run across on a sacrifice fly to rightfield, before Alejo scored the final run of the inning on a double steal call. A&M 5, SAM 0.

T3 | Three consecutive singles by Garris, Pinto, and Howe scored one run for the Bulldogs. Two runners advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch, before one scored on back-to-back walks by Dichiara and King. A&M 5, SAM 2.

B3 | Zane Schmidt and Blaum drew back-to-back walks, before Taylor Smith cleared the bases with a 456-foot, three-run shot over the leftfield wall. A&M 8, SAM 2.

B4 | Frizzell led off with a single through the left side of the infield, and advanced to second on a Bost walk. Britt sent a shot off the left-centerfield wall for a triple, scoring two. Ty Coleman plated Britt with a sacrifice fly to leftfield. A&M 11, SAM 2.

B5 | Smith led off and recorded his second home run of the day with blast down the leftfield line. Alejo drew a one-out walk, before coming in to score on a scorched dinger to centerfield by Frizzell. A&M 14, SAM 2.

B6 | Blaum shot a leadoff single through the left side, before advancing to second on a Smith lined single to leftfield. Both runners scored, on a two-out moonshot off the scoreboard by Hunter Coleman. A&M 17, SAM 2.

B7 | Ryan Targac tripled down the first base line on a leadoff pinch-hit, before coming in to score on a single up the middle by Ty Coleman. A&M 18, SAM 2.

T8 | The Bulldogs loaded the bags with a Crockett walk, Ledbetter double to rightfield and a David walk. The Bulldogs scored two runs on a hit-by-pitch by Dvorak and a groundout by Bennett. A&M 18, SAM 4.

B8 | Logan Sartori drew a pinch-hit walk, before scoring on a Jordan Thompson bomb to leftfield. Hunter Coleman followed, delivering a solo-blast to the deepest part of the ballpark. A&M 21, SAM 4.