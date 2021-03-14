Aggies win two more on day two of Davis Diamond Classic

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Softball beat Louisiana Tech 7-2 before taking down Montana 6-0 on day two of the Davis Diamond Classic Saturday at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies picked up the early lead against Louisiana Tech when former College Station Cougar Bre Warren hit an RBI single into right field that scored Makinzy Herzog. Lousiana Tech took the lead in the 2nd when Tanjala Smith hit a 2 shot home run to go up 2-1. The Aggies tied the game back up with another RBI from Warren in the 3rd. Herzog retook the lead for the Aggies in the 5th inning with an RBI, and then the bats alive for the Aggies in the 6th inning. Herzog, Mariana Torres, and Morgan Smith all added hits in the 6th to put more runs on the board for the Aggies and put the game away.

On the mound against Louisiana Tech, Kelsey Broadus pitched 5 innings, allowed 1 hit, and threw 2 strikeouts. Makinzy Herzog pitched 2 innings and had 2 strikeouts with 1 hit.

✅ Game 1 vs Louisiana Tech 🎉

In the second game for A&M, Bre Warren set the tone again with an RBI in the 1st inning against Montana. Kelly Martinez had a home run and a triple with 3 RBI. Rylen Wiggins added an RBI double in the shutout win over the Grizzlies.

Kayla Poynter pitched all 7 innings for the Aggies with 2 strikeouts, allowing 5 hits and no runs.

Texas A&M moves to 4-0 in the Davis Diamond Classic and 17-3 overall. The Aggies will wrap up the home tournament with another game against Montana Sunday at 10 a.m. at Davis Diamond.

