Advertisement

Aggies win two more on day two of Davis Diamond Classic

Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Softball(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Softball beat Louisiana Tech 7-2 before taking down Montana 6-0 on day two of the Davis Diamond Classic Saturday at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies picked up the early lead against Louisiana Tech when former College Station Cougar Bre Warren hit an RBI single into right field that scored Makinzy Herzog. Lousiana Tech took the lead in the 2nd when Tanjala Smith hit a 2 shot home run to go up 2-1. The Aggies tied the game back up with another RBI from Warren in the 3rd. Herzog retook the lead for the Aggies in the 5th inning with an RBI, and then the bats alive for the Aggies in the 6th inning. Herzog, Mariana Torres, and Morgan Smith all added hits in the 6th to put more runs on the board for the Aggies and put the game away.

On the mound against Louisiana Tech, Kelsey Broadus pitched 5 innings, allowed 1 hit, and threw 2 strikeouts. Makinzy Herzog pitched 2 innings and had 2 strikeouts with 1 hit.

In the second game for A&M, Bre Warren set the tone again with an RBI in the 1st inning against Montana. Kelly Martinez had a home run and a triple with 3 RBI. Rylen Wiggins added an RBI double in the shutout win over the Grizzlies.

Kayla Poynter pitched all 7 innings for the Aggies with 2 strikeouts, allowing 5 hits and no runs.

Texas A&M moves to 4-0 in the Davis Diamond Classic and 17-3 overall. The Aggies will wrap up the home tournament with another game against Montana Sunday at 10 a.m. at Davis Diamond.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police working crash on Highway 6 near Rock Prairie Road.
Wet roads lead to 3 wrecks, major traffic slowdown on northbound Highway 6
Rep. John Raney
State Rep. John Raney files joint resolution to change Texas Constitution
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
25 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 118 new cases
Local bar owner says he is frustrated about paying full permit fees after being mandated to...
Local bar owner frustrated over permit fees after state closed 51% establishments down for months
Brazos vaccination hub scheduling appointments for 1C, starting Friday

Latest News

Texas A&M women's 4X400m relay team win the NCAA Indoor Championship and set a new meet record.
Aggie Women finish 2nd at NCAA Indoor Championships, 4X400m relay team sets new meet record
Aggies Complete Series Sweep of Samford to Run Win Streak to 10 Games
Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball Drops a Nailbiter at Georgia
Sam Houston State Basketball
Kats earn berth to SLC tourney title game