Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan get No. 1 seeds for men’s NCAA Tournament

(AP) - Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. After a year without March Madness, the bracket is back after the pandemic forced the cancelation of the tournament last year.

Gonzaga, which is trying to become the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to finish undefeated. The Bulldogs are early 11-4 favorites to win it all.

Baylor is the top seed in the South in the NCAA Tournament and could face either North Carolina or Wisconsin in the second round.

Illinois is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament and could face Loyola-Chicago in round two. Loyola, which made a memorable Final Four run in 2018, is back in the NCAAs for a third straight tournament.

Kansas and Virginia, two programs hit with COVID-19 breakouts over the past week, made it into the bracket released by the NCAA selection committee.

This year, the entire field is heading to Indianapolis, which hosting the whole tournament this year. Starting with the First Four on Thursday, every game will be played in Indiana.

The first round will be played Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.