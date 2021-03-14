MATCH PREVIEW: at Rice

HOUSTON, Texas – The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies open the spring portion of their unique 2020-21 campaign Monday with a road match against the Rice Owls at Holloway Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Fans may listen to the match worldwide on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App. In the Brazos Valley, the match airs on 97.3 FM. Fans may watch the match on line at the subscription-based Owl Vision.

Seating will be extremely limited. Any ticketing questions should be directed to the Owls’ ticket office by calling 713-348-6957 or emailing tickets@rice.edu.

Texas A&M’s road match against the Owls commences their regular season spring slate. The Maroon & White open their home slate as they host Louisiana-Lafayette on March 20th, Texas State (March 27) and TCU (April 10).

The Aggies began their spring slate with a 1-0 victory over North Texas in an exhibition match. Freshman midfielder Barbara Olivieri scored the lone goal of the match in the 16th minute when she sent a free kick out near the corner of the penalty box and sophomore goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell recorded three saves to keep the terms even.

Texas A&M will rally behind 2020 SEC Coach of the Year G Guerrieri, 2020 SEC Co-Defender of the Year Karlina Sample and 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year Barbara Olivieri they build on their SEC regular-season championship run. The Maroon & White 8-2-0, including 7-1-0 in SEC play.

For the first time in history, the NCAA will hold its soccer championship in the spring and vernal matches count as part of the regular season. The Aggies are making a push towards their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship appearance and they are one of only four teams to play in every national tournament since 1995.

Texas A&M owns a 5-0 edge in the all-time series. The two teams went head-to-head in 2016 when Haley Pounds notched her second career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Aggies past the Rice Owls. Texas A&M converted three set pieces to earn the win.

Rice enters their spring campaign 4-2-0, including 1-1-0 in Conference USA play. The Owls return eight of 11 starters from last season’s squad that went 10-6-3 and won a game in the Conference USA Tournament. Madison Kent leads Rice with four goals. Haley Kostyshyn has added two goals and three assists and Caterin Albuquerque has chipped in with two goals and two assists. Bella Kilgore has played all 540 minutes in goal, recording a 1.17 goals-against average and two shutouts.

The Texas A&M Soccer’s uniforms will feature a special patch that will be worn by all Aggies sport teams for the 2020-21 school year. The Aggies will wear a 2 ¼-inch black patch emblazoned with the word: UNIFIED. Texas A&M’s student-athletes collectively determined the patch message and released a statement on why they chose UNIFIED.

