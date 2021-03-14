No. 12 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Falls 4-3 to Arkansas on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a 4-3 match to Arkansas at the Billingsley Tennis Center Sunday afternoon. The Aggies fell to 10-4 this season with a 4-3 mark in SEC play while the Razorbacks improved to 8-6 overall record with a 2-3 record in league matches.

The Razorbacks took advantage of a pair of 6-4 results in doubles to take the 1-0 advantage after wins on court two and three. Nico Rousset and Alex Reco tripped up A&M’s Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter on court three followed by Melvin Manuel and Adrien Burdet combining to top A&M’s Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins on court two.

The two teams split first sets in singles action and Arkansas was able to convert all three first set wins into straight set victories to secure the match. Aleksa Bucan tripped up No. 116 Schachter 6-3, 6-1 to push the lead 2-0 before Burdet closed out a 6-4, 6-4 victory over A&M’s Raphael Perot to give the home team the 3-0 advantage.

A&M’s Bjorn Thomson put the Aggies on the board with a 6-2, 7-5 win on court six over Enrique Paya followed by Guido Marson’s 6-4, 6-3 win on court four over Manual to make the score 3-2 in Arkansas’ favor. The Razorbacks clinched the win on court two as Rousset slipped by A&M’s No. 33 Carlos Aguilar 7-5, 6-3. The Aggies captured the final point of the day as No. 4 Vacherot topped No. 72 Reco 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(6) on court one.

