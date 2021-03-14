Advertisement

North Carolina police find suspicious devices near church

Police in North Carolina evacuated local businesses after they found several suspected incendiary devices near a Baptist church and a county building(WLOS/NNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREVARD, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina evacuated local businesses after they found several suspected incendiary devices near a Baptist church and a county building. Investigators in Brevard said they received a call at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of the suspected devices in the area of East Morgan street and Gaston streets.

Officers found several small devices that had not detonated after responding to the call near the First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Community Services Building.

Police said they cordoned off the area and evacuated local establishments as a precaution. There were no injuries.

Press Release regarding suspicious devices found today in the area of the First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Community Services Building.

Posted by Brevard Police Department NC on Sunday, March 14, 2021

