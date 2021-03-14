Advertisement

Spring Pop Up Shop next weekend in Anderson still accepting vendors

There will be food, crafts, home decor, digital services, etc.
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Organizers of a Spring Pop Up Shop event next weekend in Grimes County say they are still accepting vendors who want to join them.

The event is Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Hall at 415 Hill Street.

For more information contact Lisa Bates at 936-499-4129.

