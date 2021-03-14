Advertisement

SUNDAY: Cold front brings rain for the back half of the weekend

P.S. Don’t forget to spring those clocks forward one hour Saturday night!
A line of showers/iso. rumbles accompany a cold front as it pushes through the Brazos Valley from west to east early Sunday.
A line of showers/iso. rumbles accompany a cold front as it pushes through the Brazos Valley from west to east early Sunday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After another humid, breezy, and warm afternoon Saturday, changes roll in for the back half of the weekend as we spring forward and a cold front moves into the Brazos Valley.

A line consisting of strong, dangerous thunderstorms that formed off the cold front in West Texas and the Panhandle Saturday afternoon will drift east Saturday night. As it does so, the line will encounter an environment less favorable for strong storm development, weakening the activity as it moves closer to the I-35 corridor. With plenty of moisture on the front side of this system, scattered showers will develop ahead of the front locally pre-sunrise Sunday morning. The front knocks on the western edge of the Brazos Valley’s front door by about 5 a.m., and brings a line of showers and a non-severe isolated rumble along with it. The front and rain activity move across the area from west to east Sunday morning, passing through the Central Brazos Valley and Bryan-College Station around the 7am - 9am timeframe, and clearing our far eastern counties by early-to-mid afternoon. Though not a huge rain maker, rainfall totals could range in the window of 0.10″ - 0.50″.

Behind the front, the cloud cover tries to stick around with lingering rain/pockets of drizzle at times. The majority of the activity shifts east by late afternoon/early evening, leaving cooler temperatures and potentially some clearing in its wake. Just how cool thermometers sit Sunday afternoon depends on where you are in the Brazos Valley. With showers/drizzle lingering in our eastern counties, afternoon temperatures look to only reach for the mid 50s. Temperatures increase the farther west you travel with afternoon highs slated to sit in the low 60s for the Central Brazos Valley and mid-to-upper 60s in our western counties.

How warm thermometers climb Sunday afternoon depends on where you sit across the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
How warm thermometers climb Sunday afternoon depends on where you sit across the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)

While it will be a cooler end to the weekend regardless, don’t get used to it! Temperatures are quick to rebound into the low 80s Monday and Tuesday afternoon ahead of another front that moves in by St. Patrick’s Day. This front brings another chance for scattered rain midweek, and sets up a cooler outlook for the back half of the upcoming work week with afternoon highs in the 60s.

Don't get used to the quick cooldown Sunday -- temperatures rebound into the 80s by the beginning of the upcoming work week.(KBTX)
Don't get used to the quick cooldown Sunday -- temperatures rebound into the 80s by the beginning of the upcoming work week.(KBTX)

P.S. Don’t forget to spring those clocks forward one hour Saturday night! Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2am Sunday morning. While we lose an hour of sleep, we gain an hour of daylight in the evening!

