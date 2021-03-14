Sunday’s Softball Game Against Montana Canceled
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Due to inclement weather, the final game of the Davis Diamond Classic featuring Texas A&M and Montana has been canceled.
For information on ticket policies, please refer to the following 12th Man Foundation page - https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies/index.html#softball
