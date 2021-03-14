Advertisement

Three drug dealers arrested in College Station with over 1,000 grams of drugs

Herrera, Lloyd, Velasquez arrested
Herrera, Lloyd, Velasquez arrested
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, College Station Police executed a search warrant at the apartment of Jaydon Velasquez (19), Andrew Lloyd (19), and Christian Herrera (22), where they found over 933 grams of marijuana and almost 1,100 grams of THC products.

Police found 254.9 grams of marijuana and 22.6 grams of THC products in the dining room, but also found more drugs in the bedrooms.

Authorities said Jaydon Velasquez was in possession of the majority of the drugs with a total of 587.9 grams of marijuana and 1,056.4 grams of THC in his bedroom.

Andrew Lloyd had 91.1 grams of marijuana and 38.7 grams of THC products in his bedroom.

Lloyd and Herrera were charged with possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Velasquez was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of marijuana.

