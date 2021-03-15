117 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of new cases from young people

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 117 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 873 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 221 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

17,172 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

70 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,802 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 149 active probable cases and there have been 3,653 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 18,266. There have been 196,706 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 94 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 24 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 559 staffed hospital beds with 94 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 70 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 43 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 73 1,934 1,829 32 6,453 2,774 Brazos 873 18,266 17,172 221 Burleson 70 2,259 2,152 37 3,196 1,526 Grimes 85 3,478 3,329 64 4,088 1,857 Houston 58 1,574 1,469 47 3,165 1,449 Lee 104 2,074 1,934 36 2,547 1,062 Leon 35 1,561 1,486 40 2,215 914 Madison 45 1,907 1,835 27 1,432 727 Milam 21 2,401 2,380 42 4,142 2,191 Montgomery 2,104 47,171 24,250 252 82,476 50,100 Robertson 36 2,033 1,958 39 2,688 1,307 San Jacinto 182 1,078 866 30 3,409 1,883 Trinity 56 684 605 23 2,365 1,692 Walker 55 8,480 8,304 121 8,063 3,749 Waller 107 3,644 3,494 43 5,449 3,396 Washington 108 3,739 3,547 84 6,823 4,211

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 30 new cases and 297 active cases on March. 12.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 15, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 112,819 active cases and 2,556,626 recoveries. There have been 2,718,383 total cases reported and 24,239,587 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 45,543 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 5,371,479 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,832,158 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 10,879,585 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 364,613 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 14 at 2:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

