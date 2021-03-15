Aggies finish No. 4 in the final AP women’s college basketball poll

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M finishes ranked 4th in Week 17 of the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

The Aggies reached their best-ever ranking at No. 2 earlier this season but slipped to No. 4 after losing to Georgia in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

AP Top 25 Week 17:

Rank Team Record 1 UCONN 24-1 2 Stanford 25-2 3 NC State 20-2 4 Texas A&M 23-2 5 Baylor 25-2 6 South Carolina 22-4 7 Maryland 24-2 8 Louisville 23-3 9 UCLA 16-5 10 Georgia 20-6 11 Arizona 16-5 12 Indiana 18-5 13 Tennessee 16-7 14 Gonzaga 23-3 15 Arkansas 19-8 16 Michigan 14-5 17 West Virginia 21-6 18 Kentucky 17-8 19 South Florida 18-3 20 Missouri State 21-2 21 Rutgers 14-4 22 Ohio State 13-7 23 Oregon 13-8 24 Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 25 South Dakota State 21-3

