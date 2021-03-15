Advertisement

Aggies finish No. 4 in the final AP women’s college basketball poll

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M finishes ranked 4th in Week 17 of the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

The Aggies reached their best-ever ranking at No. 2 earlier this season but slipped to No. 4 after losing to Georgia in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

AP Top 25 Week 17:

RankTeamRecord
1UCONN24-1
2Stanford25-2
3NC State20-2
4Texas A&M23-2
5Baylor25-2
6South Carolina22-4
7Maryland24-2
8Louisville23-3
9UCLA16-5
10Georgia20-6
11Arizona16-5
12Indiana18-5
13Tennessee16-7
14Gonzaga23-3
15Arkansas19-8
16Michigan14-5
17West Virginia21-6
18Kentucky17-8
19South Florida18-3
20Missouri State21-2
21Rutgers14-4
22Ohio State13-7
23Oregon13-8
24Florida Gulf Coast26-2
25South Dakota State21-3

