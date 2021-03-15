Aggies finish No. 4 in the final AP women’s college basketball poll
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M finishes ranked 4th in Week 17 of the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
The Aggies reached their best-ever ranking at No. 2 earlier this season but slipped to No. 4 after losing to Georgia in the SEC Tournament semifinals.
AP Top 25 Week 17:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1
|UCONN
|24-1
|2
|Stanford
|25-2
|3
|NC State
|20-2
|4
|Texas A&M
|23-2
|5
|Baylor
|25-2
|6
|South Carolina
|22-4
|7
|Maryland
|24-2
|8
|Louisville
|23-3
|9
|UCLA
|16-5
|10
|Georgia
|20-6
|11
|Arizona
|16-5
|12
|Indiana
|18-5
|13
|Tennessee
|16-7
|14
|Gonzaga
|23-3
|15
|Arkansas
|19-8
|16
|Michigan
|14-5
|17
|West Virginia
|21-6
|18
|Kentucky
|17-8
|19
|South Florida
|18-3
|20
|Missouri State
|21-2
|21
|Rutgers
|14-4
|22
|Ohio State
|13-7
|23
|Oregon
|13-8
|24
|Florida Gulf Coast
|26-2
|25
|South Dakota State
|21-3
