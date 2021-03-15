Advertisement

Aggies head to U of H for first true road game

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAME PREVIEW: at Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies ride a 10-game win streak into their first true road game of the season, taking a Tuesday trek to take on the Houston Cougars in a 6:30 p.m. game at Schroeder Park.

The game is available for viewing on ESPN + with Matt Pedersen and Kyle Rogers on the call. ESPN+ provides digital-only events to subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The game air son SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and John Scheschuk on the call.

Over the course of their 10-game win streak, Ray Alejo (.478), Logan Britt (.441) and Taylor Smith (.412) are hitting over .400. The pitching staff has a 1.33 ERA, .168 opponent batting average and 130 strikeouts in 88.0 innings during the win streak.

The Aggies have not yielded a first-inning run in 2021, outscoring opponents 21-0. The Maroon & White are outscoring foes 48-6 in the first frame the last two seasons.

Texas A&M leads the nation with four shutouts. They are tied with Lamar, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and  Stetson in hanging clean sheets.

The Aggies are moving up the NCAA pitching charts, climbing up to No. 3 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (13.0), No. 5 in Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (4.38), No. 11 in ERA (2.35), No. 15 in WHIP (1.09), No. 21 in Walks Allowed Per Nine Innings (2.96) and No. 23 in Hits Allowed Per Nine Innings (6.88).

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (14-4) vs. HOUSTON (10-5)Schroeder Bell Park (5,000) • Houston, Texas PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #35 Nathan Dettmer (Fr., RHP, 2-0, 1.76) vs. #37 Blake Schultz (So., RHP, 2-0, 3.00)

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 6:32 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone  •  Andrew Monaco & John Scheschuk

LIVE VIDEO

ESPN+ (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) •  Matt Pedersen & Kyle Rogers

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

houston.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

SERIES HISTORY

Aggies lead series vs. Houston 114-57-1

