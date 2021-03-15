As Sunday rain moves out, another chance is on the way by mid-week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday’s cold front brought a brief break from the 80s and traded out the end of the weekend with a cooler, damp day. Brazos Valley thermometers are set to spike 20°+ Monday as dry air and sunshine push highs right back to those springtime standards.

FOGGY MONDAY MORNING

Lingering moisture and a soggy ground will allow a fog to form in parts of the Brazos Valley Monday morning. That fog could turn locally dense between 3am and 5am for the Central and Southern reaches of the area.

Areas of dense fog could form across portions of the (mainly) southern and eastern Brazos Valley (KBTX)

By sunrise, drier air is slipping in from the north. That will eat away at the foggy potential at least from Highway 21 and points north. Everywhere else, any fog that can develop should lift between 9am and 11am.

What is most interesting about the day is the trade-off between dry and humid air. Lower humidity blows in, but not for all. A south wind is expected to turn breezy by late Monday afternoon, swooshing in humid, Gulf air by the early evening hours.

Monday just here to play with our emotions



• Day starts with enough humidity & a soggy ground to create sunrise fog

• Dry air (read: low humidity) blows in for the Central / North Brazos Valley (sorry south)

• South wind takes over, muggy air blows north, it was all a dream pic.twitter.com/BEsnguV1zf — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 14, 2021

NEXT RAIN MAKER

As one big storm system pulls away from Texas and the Plains, the next one is ready to move this direction.

Eyes go back on radar Tuesday evening. As of now, cluster of strong/severe storms look to miss the Brazos Valley to the north



WEDNESDAY is the next shot at scattered cold front showers. Isolated strong storm not totally ruled out before noon #bcstx pic.twitter.com/mcM0XR7tRG — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 15, 2021

Tuesday night is when we will start to monitor the radar a bit closer. A cluster of rain and thunderstorms -- a few with a wind / hail concern -- is expected to develop in the San Angelo / Abilene area. Those storms then are slated to move east / northeast through Central and North Texas. For now, these storms are anticipated to miss the Brazos Valley. Severe weather is NOT anticipated LOCALLY at this time, Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP TO RECEIVE WEATHER ALERTS FOR YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Wednesday morning the next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley will do so by or just ahead of sunrise. A thin line of showers, with the small potential for a rumble of thunder embedded in it, is expected to sweep across the area by or before midday. One aspect of the morning that we will mointor: if a strong / briefly severe thunderstorm can form and move across the Southern Brazos Valley. The overall odds are low, but not ruled out.

Next chance for rain comes ahead and along a cold front, slated to pass the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning. (KBTX)

Storm chance ends by midday. Some sunshine attempts to break out as St. Patrick’s Day highs aim at the mid-70s. Drier, mild air is in store behind this cold front -- morning 40s and afternoon 60s takes us through the back-half of Spring Break week.

More details and an early view of what radar could look like Tuesday and Wednesday are included in the video above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.