Brazos hub set to administer 8,000 shots this week; age eligibility for people with no comorbidities lowered to 50

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Center vaccination hub will administer another 8,000 shots this week, as people age 50 and over with no pre-existing condition will become eligible to make an appointment for their first dose on Monday.

Just like the week that preceded it, the hub will split its first and second doses between the first and second halves of the week, respectively. Five thousand first doses will be administered inside the building Monday through Wednesday, and 3,000 second doses will be put into arms via the drive-thru Thursday and Friday.

“In the walk-through, they’re getting somewhere between 190 and maybe 200 people through there,” Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said. “On average through the drive-thru, it was over 240 people per hour, so it’s a lot more efficient.”

Stewart says the hub had an issue with appointment no-shows last week. Those doses, along with the extras at the bottom of some vials, are given to the College Station Fire Department who push them out to underserved communities.

“They’ve been going into the community of College Station and administering doses,” Stewart said. “We’re in the throes of getting that set up with Bryan Fire Department also, where they can go out to the underserved communities, set up a vaccination hub, and register and vaccinate people at the same time.”

Stewart is currently working with the Precinct 4 volunteer fire department to set up in Benchley. An exact date, location, and the number of vaccines that will be made available are still to be determined.

With adults age 50 and older with no comorbidities becoming eligible for appointments starting Monday, Stewart says those waiting for a vaccine should continue to be patient and check back to brazoshub.com every Friday for an available slot.

“If we’re going at our 5,000 first doses and 5,000 second doses every week, or 10,000 doses, I think by May 1 we could certainly open it up,” Stewart said. “It’s probably still going to take us another couple of months to work those people through there with the help of the other providers.”

The website crashed briefly on Friday when appointments became available for the week. Over 58,000 attempts were made to access the site over a 17-minute period. Stewart says the problem has been addressed by the hub’s IT team so that won’t happen again, but he also says everyone doesn’t need to log on exactly at 10 a.m. every Friday to secure an appointment.

“[Saturday] afternoon late, there were 577 appointments left,” Stewart said. “Everybody doesn’t have to jump on right at 10 o’clock.”

Stewart says he thinks demand will drop off as the age threshold for eligibility continues to gradually decrease.

“We’ve added 15 more years of eligibility,” Stewart said. “As we get into the lower age groups, I think the demand to get the vaccine is reduced. Rightly or wrongly, I think that’s what’s going to happen.”

Stewart says the hub is expected to administer 12,000 doses in the week following this one. That will mark one month after the hub had to make up an entire week of postponed appointments due to the winter storms. The hub is expected to administer another 30,000 shots by the beginning of April, which would bring its total to over 61,000.

The hub has administered over 31,000 shots since it opened, roughly 24,000 of which have been first doses. Countywide, 36,825 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine dashboard.

Local hospitals, primary care providers, community clinics, and pharmacies are also administering vaccines to those who are eligible to receive one. For a complete list of locations and availability, check the Texas COVID-19 vaccine availability map by clicking here.

