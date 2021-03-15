Bryan ISD bond project under way at SFA Middle School Annex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is moving forward on bond projects after voters gave their approval last November.

The first project is happening now at SFA Middle School where the Annex is undergoing a major renovation. News 3 was given an exclusive tour of the progress.

In January, Bryan ISD began demolition and asbestos abatement. Now the work has started to renovate the two story building which will include a dance studio, classrooms and space for the Odyssey STEM Academy.

”As a homeowner in Bryan ISD. I’m excited to see the improvements because it’s going to ultimately help our value and help us to be competitive with College Station ISD,” said Sara LeAnn Lennie. She has three children in Bryan ISD, with a middle schooler in the Odyssey program..

”I’m very happy with that because it’s definitely quite crowded the way it has been. I’m really hoping this will help to have it less crowded and to give us more space to learn and to grow,” said Brent Michael Markey, an SFA Middle School student.

The building is more than 50 years old. When students return for the next school year it’ll be a seamless transition. The paint scheme and design inside will mirror what’s in the main building according to BISD.

“With the growth of the school and the students and the popularity of Odyssey within SFA and it was, just a needed overhaul for this building,” said Paul Buckner, Bryan ISD’s Director of Construction and Energy Management.

”We planned in our bond planning stages, we planned for this project to be around $6 million. Total construction came in around $2.5 million so we were fortunate with that with the lower costs in construction,” Buckner said.

“It’s a good deal for as far as education. And I’m sure that they’ll appreciate that and it’ll feel a whole lot better,” said Charlie Lopez, a Bryan resident whose granddaughter attends Bryan ISD.

”As a mom I have, my oldest is in 7th grade, my youngest is in first grade, to see them putting the time, effort and money into our school facilities makes me just excited and proud,” said Lennie.

The project is scheduled for completion in July or August, before the 2021-2022 school year begins.

