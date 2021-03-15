Advertisement

Data center coming to RELLIS campus set to bring revenue to City of Bryan

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second-largest private investment in the history of Brazos County is coming to the RELLIS campus in Bryan.

Mayor Andrew Nelson calls the City of Bryan’s recently approved economic development agreement with the RELLIS Campus Data and Research Center “a win-win for everyone.”

The project is required to begin by Nov. 1, and will eventually be a 600,000 square foot facility for offices, classrooms, and a data center.

“Really appreciate the Texas A&M University and System because they’re the ones ground-leasing the land on 25 acres,” said Nelson on Brazos Valley This Morning. “One hundred million of taxable value within three years of starting, and 200 million within five years.”

The Chapter 380 agreement requires the city to pay the company half of ad valorem tax revenues collected by the city and paid by the tenants.

“If they do that, we’re going to write them a check for half of the taxable value,” said Nelson. “So it’s going to make a lot of money for the City of Bryan, and hopefully make a lot of money for them.”

Nelson also commended the jobs this data center will bring to the area, which is expected to be 150 tech jobs with an average salary of $75,000 per year.

“We’re creating high-tech jobs in the Brazos Valley, right here in the City of Bryan,” Nelson said. “Hopefully be a catalyst for a lot of tech growth here in the City of Bryan.”

Read the full Chapter 830 agreement here.

