Dense Fog to start the work week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sound the fog horn! Plenty of it to go around early this morning, with the morning drive being slowed across most of the area, especially along and east of Highway 6.

Fog should clear pretty quickly after 9am. Sunshine warms us into the 80s this afternoon, then another dose of gulf moisture surges in overnight tonight, potentially bringing us another round of fog to start Tuesday.

Drive safely! Use your lowbeam headlights even after sunrise, as it will help you and oncoming traffic with visibility.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.