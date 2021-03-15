Advertisement

Dense Fog to start the work week

Use the lowbeams!
Use your lowbeam headlights through the morning drive!
Use your lowbeam headlights through the morning drive!
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sound the fog horn! Plenty of it to go around early this morning, with the morning drive being slowed across most of the area, especially along and east of Highway 6.

Fog should clear pretty quickly after 9am. Sunshine warms us into the 80s this afternoon, then another dose of gulf moisture surges in overnight tonight, potentially bringing us another round of fog to start Tuesday.

Drive safely! Use your lowbeam headlights even after sunrise, as it will help you and oncoming traffic with visibility.

