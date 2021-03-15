3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego authorities say three are dead after a car struck nine people near a downtown community college.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit says several other people were badly hurt in the Monday morning crash, including two who are in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say the driver has been taken into custody.

Nisleit said the 71-year-old driver was arrested and appeared to be driving while impaired.

