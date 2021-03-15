Advertisement

Isolated storm chance Tuesday evening; likely by Wednesday morning

By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Moisture is swooping back into the Brazos Valley this evening and overnight. Clouds collect through that time, along with a few spotty showers (10% - 20%) in Montgomery, San Jacinto, and Waller Counties through midnight. For the rest of us, areas of fog -- some just as dense as what we woke up to Monday morning -- will develop again by sunrise Tuesday. Morning clouds give way to sunshine breaking through by afternoon. The overall rain and thunderstorm chance is low, and while very conditional, if a storm manages to form between 5pm and 10pm it could become strong-to-severe rapidly. Overall odds: 30%, mainly across the northeast corner of the area.

Focus turns to the west Tuesday night as a line of storms lights up in West Texas on a cold front. That front should reach the Western Brazos Valley by or just ahead of sunrise Wednesday, before sweeping east through mid-to-late morning. If that line can hold steady and does not get undercut by cooler wind, isolated strong-to-severe storms will once again be possible. A few portions of this line could push wind in excess of 40-60mph. Once storms clear by midday, sunshine attempts to break out as drier air shoves in through the rest of St. Patrick’s Day. A secondary front allows mild air to arrive by Wednesday night. Morning 40s and afternoon 60s close out the week under sunny skies.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Morning fog. Low: 64. Wind: S 5-10 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for isolated evening storms. High: 83. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and an isolated storms. Low: 63. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

St Patrick’s Day: 60% morning rain and storms. Isolated strong-to-severe. High: 81. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

