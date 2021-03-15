Local health officials encouraged by Brazos Center vaccine hub efficiency

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos center vaccination hub has a goal of getting 5,000 More Brazos Valley residents their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week that on top of a number of second doses that the senator plans to give out as well. And with the hub’s new website and drive-thru process officials expect to be more efficient than ever.

Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination task force leader Jim Stewart joined First News at Four to give us an update on the process.

Stewart said last week’s launch of the Brazos Center hub’s website, “went flawlessly.”

He explained there were some minor problems upon launch but those have since been resolved. The most pressing issue facing the site is the volume of traffic when new appointment slots drop each Friday at 10 a.m.

“This past Friday at 10:00, 58,000 hits were experienced in the first 17 minutes which completely overwhelmed the system,” Stewart said “and that was 58,000 hits we’re trying to get in there and get a little bit more than 5000 appointments. But during the course of the day, it was smart IT folks got it fixed, and they’ve indicated they don’t expect to have any problems with it in the future.”

He said there were still appointments available throughout the day on Saturday and encourages those looking for appointments to wait a few minutes after the new appointments drop so as not to overwhelm the system. But despite the hiccups, Stewart said he’s encouraged by the recent advances made at the Brazos Center hub.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape on the number of new cases, versus the number of vaccines we’re pushing out,” Stewart explained, “I think over the course of our experience here we’re approaching 50,000 vaccines and have been pushed out, and even more to come.”

Watch the full video in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.