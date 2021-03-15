Midweek Preview: Houston Baptist and McNeese

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball gears up to host Houston Baptist on Tuesday, before traveling to McNeese on Thursday.

First pitch against HBU is slated for 6 p.m., while Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Aggies enter the week holding a 17-3 ledger and are currently sitting on a seven-game win streak. Offensively, Haley Lee tops the team with a .464 batting average and 10 home runs. The junior has reached safely in 17 of the 19 games on the season. Shaylee Ackerman posts a .385 batting average with three home runs and 14 RBI.

Texas A&M is ranked second in the country in doubles and shutouts, leading the Southeastern Conference in both.

In the circle, Makinzy Herzog paces the pitching staff with six wins. Grace Uribe and Kayla Poynter have added four, while Kelsey Broadus has recorded three.

Houston Baptist (8-3, 1-2 SLC) is led offensively by Heidi Jaquez and Caitlyn Brockway, who currently hold .464 and .419 batting averages, respectively. Brockway, Autumn Sydlik and Riley Bullen have contributed 11 RBI on the season, accounting for 33 of the team’s total of 57 RBI. Jessica Patak has registered 24.1 innings of work in the circle to garner a 3-3 record. The junior has tallied 18 strikeouts, while posting a 2.56 ERA.

McNeese is currently 10-13 and is led in the batter’s box by Cori McCray and Alayis Seneca. The Cowgirls host Texas on Tuesday, March 16 before squaring up with the Aggies. McCray tops the team in multiple offensively categories, including batting average (.319), runs (16), doubles (6), home runs (6) and RBI (15). In the circle, Whitney Tate has registered 54.0 innings of work to compile a 3.83 ERA. The rookie is sitting 3-5 on the year and has one save.

The Houston Baptist game can be streamed on SEC Network+ and the radio broadcast can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search “12th Man Mobile” inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

Thursday’s game at McNeese can be streamed here with a charge to watch.

