Monday morning fog could be dense for some

By Max Crawford
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
As Sunday comes to an end, so will the drippy, soggy weather the back-half of the weekend brought. A combination of lingering humidity and a saturated ground will allow fog to develop anytime after 3-4am. By sunrise, that fog could be dense in spots -- especially for those further east and south -- through 9am - 10am. Monday is an interesting day when it comes to moisture. Fog will be eaten away from north to south as drier air (aka lower humidity) takes over the North and Central Brazos Valley first thing in the morning. That dry air won’t reach all of us and for those that it does, it will be a short stay. By mid-afternoon, a breezy south wind takes back over, rushing muggy air back in place for all by evening. As that moisture returns, a light, early evening shower cannot be totally ruled out. While that drier air is here, it and sunshine will skip highs back into the low 80s.

The next cold front to reach the area comes Wednesday morning. While the odds are low, we will be on the lookout for a strong thunderstorm or two pre-sunrise St. Patrick’s Day. Otherwise, the day starts with scattered rain on and behind the cold front. By afternoon, drier air takes over, clouds scatter, and highs aim for the mid-70s. The more mild air lags a bit, arriving Wednesday night. Morning 40s and afternoon 60s close out the back end of Spring Break. After a chilly start, sunshine and seasonable highs are in place for the first day of spring Saturday.

Monday: Scattered clouds return by late afternoon. High: 82. Wind: W becoming S 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph late.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Low: 62. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 81. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and an isolated storm overnight. Low: 63. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

