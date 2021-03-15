More than 7 percent of Brazos County is fully vaccinated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Statewide, the number of people vaccinated for COVID-19 now exceeds the number of people who tested positive for the virus.

As of Monday, 2.8 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, which is 9.8 percent of the population.

Dr. Gerald Parker, Texas A&M director of the Scowcroft Institute’s Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program, says those numbers are significant.

“I think doing a much better job, not only in the state and locally, but across the United States in just getting more efficient in our vaccine distribution and all of our vaccine sites, administering shots, and making sure people get shots in the arm so we can ultimately reach herd immunity,” said Parker.

In Brazos County, 18,266 people tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 17,413 people have been fully vaccinated, which is more than 7 percent of the local population, and 37,699 people are partially vaccinated

“We’re lagging a little bit more than the state level, but we can only administer the vaccine, what’s allocated to us, so maybe we’ve been on the short end of the stick on allocation for whatever reason. We’ll catch up,” said Parker.

While there is promise in the numbers, Parker says we still need to stay vigilant.

“From the mental health aspects it’s very good. We’re very hopeful that the immunization will help us get beyond the pandemic, but we’re not out of the woods yet and there’s some unknowns out there and so we have to keep our guard up,” said Parker.

