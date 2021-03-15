No. 12 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Faces No. 25 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team travels to take on No. 25 Oklahoma State at the Greenwood Tennis Center Tuesday at 2 p.m. (CT). The Aggies enter the match at 10-4 this season while the Cowboys carry a 6-3 record.

The Aggies entered the spring season with five student-athletes ranked in the singles poll and a single ranked doubles team. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the charge for the Maroon & White with No. 13 Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Schachter rounding out the ranked Aggies. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson open the season at No. 48 in the doubles rankings, Thomson is in his first season in Aggieland after graduating from Texas Tech last season.

LAST TIME OUT

The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a 4-3 match to Arkansas at the Billingsley Tennis Center Sunday afternoon.

The Razorbacks took advantage of a pair of 6-4 results in doubles to take the 1-0 advantage after wins on court two and three. Nico Rousset and Alex Reco tripped up A&M’s Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter on court three followed by Melvin Manuel and Adrien Burdet combining to top A&M’s Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins on court two.

The two teams split first sets in singles action and Arkansas was able to convert all three first set wins into straight set victories to secure the match. Aleksa Bucan tripped up No. 116 Schachter 6-3, 6-1 to push the lead 2-0 before Burdet closed out a 6-4, 6-4 victory over A&M’s Raphael Perot to give the home team the 3-0 advantage.

A&M’s Bjorn Thomson put the Aggies on the board with a 6-2, 7-5 win on court six over Enrique Paya followed by Guido Marson’s 6-4, 6-3 win on court four over Manual to make the score 3-2 in Arkansas’ favor. The Razorbacks clinched the win on court two as Rousset slipped by A&M’s No. 33 Carlos Aguilar 7-5, 6-3. The Aggies captured the final point of the day as No. 4 Vacherot topped No. 72 Reco 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(6) on court one.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Bryan-College Station to host No. 5 TCU at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m. (CT).

