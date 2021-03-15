Predatory behavior online reports at an all-time high

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, predatory behavior online nearly doubled in 2020 compared to 2019. The organization says nearly 22 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation broke the all-time record.

Chuck Fleeger, executive director for Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley was on First News at Four on Monday.

Fleeger says the safety precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have forced most children online and connecting with people over the internet.

“That leaves our kids and our teens more susceptible to the dangers that are on the internet,” Fleeger said. “Online enticement can happen to any child.”

Predators are good at grooming children, isolating them from their caregivers and then exploiting them. Red flags parents should look out for include changes in your child’s behavior, agitation if they cannot get online, secrecy, and if they start receiving gifts from someone the parent doesn’t know.

“The dangers out there can include exposure to sexually explicit material, sexting, posting of inappropriate material, and cyber bullying,” Fleeger said.

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is a certified training partner of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the delivery of their online safety education program “NetSmartz”. It’s a curriculum that teaches children, young adults and adults about the risks that can be associated with online activity and how to work together to spot, stop and report activity that is dangerous to our kids.

“Those training modules are broken down by age, so it is age appropriate delivery,” Fleeger said. “And then there’s a module specifically designed for parents, caregivers, and the community at-large.”

This training is available free of charge and can be delivered in a virtual setting or in person. Groups interested can contact info@aanbv.org or call 877-98-AANBV.

Fleeger says the best thing to protect your children is to be involved in their online life by taking a genuine interest and providing guidance.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.