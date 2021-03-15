Advertisement

Predatory behavior online reports at an all-time high

(123rf)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, predatory behavior online nearly doubled in 2020 compared to 2019. The organization says nearly 22 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation broke the all-time record.

Chuck Fleeger, executive director for Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley was on First News at Four on Monday.

Fleeger says the safety precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have forced most children online and connecting with people over the internet.

“That leaves our kids and our teens more susceptible to the dangers that are on the internet,” Fleeger said. “Online enticement can happen to any child.”

Predators are good at grooming children, isolating them from their caregivers and then exploiting them. Red flags parents should look out for include changes in your child’s behavior, agitation if they cannot get online, secrecy, and if they start receiving gifts from someone the parent doesn’t know.

“The dangers out there can include exposure to sexually explicit material, sexting, posting of inappropriate material, and cyber bullying,” Fleeger said.

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is a certified training partner of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the delivery of their online safety education program “NetSmartz”. It’s a curriculum that teaches children, young adults and adults about the risks that can be associated with online activity and how to work together to spot, stop and report activity that is dangerous to our kids.

“Those training modules are broken down by age, so it is age appropriate delivery,” Fleeger said. “And then there’s a module specifically designed for parents, caregivers, and the community at-large.”

This training is available free of charge and can be delivered in a virtual setting or in person. Groups interested can contact info@aanbv.org or call 877-98-AANBV.

Fleeger says the best thing to protect your children is to be involved in their online life by taking a genuine interest and providing guidance.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herrera, Lloyd, Velasquez arrested
Three drug dealers arrested in College Station with over 1,000 grams of drugs
The Brazos Center vaccine hub is set to administer another 8,000 shots this week.
Brazos hub set to administer 8,000 shots this week; age eligibility for people with no comorbidities lowered to 50
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
117 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of new cases from young people
Millions of Texans still don’t have broadband access. Some lawmakers are trying to change that

Latest News

Millions of dollars in renovations are happening at SFA Middle School in Bryan.
Bryan ISD bond project under way at SFA Middle School Annex
Bryan Collegiate teacher Eric Tolhurst was arrested March 12, 2021 for improper relationship...
Bryan ISD teacher arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to minor
Mayor Andrew Nelson appeared on BVTM March 15.
Data center coming to RELLIS campus set to bring revenue to City of Bryan
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
117 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of new cases from young people