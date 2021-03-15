Advertisement

Snow fun: Lions romp in fresh powder at Denver Zoo

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The animals at the Denver Zoo love a good snow day as much as anyone.

After two feet of fresh powder blanketed the metro area, four of the zoo’s lions took advantage of it and went for a romp.

The 5-year-old brothers – Bahati, Kito, Jasiri and Usiku – can be seen playing in the deep snow in a video published to social media.

“Lions spend most of their day finding ways to keep cool, so our lions actually love the snow!” the zoo said on Twitter.

And if these regal cats do catch a chill, they have heated bedrooms waiting for when they’re back inside.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herrera, Lloyd, Velasquez arrested
Three drug dealers arrested in College Station with over 1,000 grams of drugs
The Brazos Center vaccine hub is set to administer another 8,000 shots this week.
Brazos hub set to administer 8,000 shots this week; age eligibility for people with no comorbidities lowered to 50
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
117 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of new cases from young people
Millions of Texans still don’t have broadband access. Some lawmakers are trying to change that

Latest News

Police said the 71-year-old man appeared to lose control of his car as he drove under an...
3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Immigrant teens to be housed at Dallas convention center
Rep. Deb Haaland was pressed by Sen. John Barrasso on the subject of fossil fuels and climate...
Haaland OK’d at Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo a placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S....
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
The road show begins: VP Harris, Jill Biden promote aid plan