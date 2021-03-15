Advertisement

Texas A&M Earns 21 USTFCCCA All-American Nods

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS – Fourteen members of the Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams combined to earn 21 United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America honors, the organization announced Sunday evening.

Tyra Gittens was the only female in the NCAA to earn three All-America mentions, while Deborah Acquah, Jania Martin, Athing Mu, Charokee Young and Bryce Deadmon each earned two.

Gittens finished the indoor championships with titles in the pentathlon and high jump, while placing third in the long jump for a total of 26 points. Her point total is the third-most scored in collegiate history at an NCAA indoor championship meet.

The multi-athlete brings her career total to 11 All-America honors, while Deadmon acquired his sixth and seventh.

In total, the Maroon & White finished with 15 first team honors, five second team and one honorable mention.

USTFCCCA awards finishers 1-8 with First Team All-America mentions, finishers 9-16 earn Second Team All-America. Student-athletes that are disqualified or fail to finish an event earn Honorable Mention All-American.

Texas A&M 2021 Indoor All-Americans

First Team

Deborah Acquah – Triple Jump

Bryce Deadmon – 400m, 4x400m

Omajuwa Etiwe – 4x400m

Tyra Gittens – Pentathlon, High Jump, Long Jump

Jania Martin – 4x400m

Moitalel Mpoke – 4x400m

Athing Mu – 400m, 4x400m

Tierra Robinson-Jones – 4x400m

James Smith, Jr. – 4x400m

Charokee Young – 400m, 4x400m

Second Team

Darius Clark – Long Jump

Allon Clay – 800m

Lamara Distin – High Jump

Jania Martin – 200m

Honorable Mention

Laila Owens – 200m

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Most Read

Herrera, Lloyd, Velasquez arrested
Three drug dealers arrested in College Station with over 1,000 grams of drugs
The Brazos Center vaccine hub is set to administer another 8,000 shots this week.
Brazos hub set to administer 8,000 shots this week; age eligibility for people with no comorbidities lowered to 50
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
117 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of new cases from young people
Millions of Texans still don’t have broadband access. Some lawmakers are trying to change that

Latest News

Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies head to U of H for first true road game
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 12 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Faces No. 25 Oklahoma State
Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies finish No. 4 in the final AP women’s college basketball poll
Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston Duo, SLU’s Jordan Pick Up Southland Football Weekly Honors