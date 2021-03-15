Texas A&M Earns 21 USTFCCCA All-American Nods

NEW ORLEANS – Fourteen members of the Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams combined to earn 21 United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America honors, the organization announced Sunday evening.

Tyra Gittens was the only female in the NCAA to earn three All-America mentions, while Deborah Acquah, Jania Martin, Athing Mu, Charokee Young and Bryce Deadmon each earned two.

Gittens finished the indoor championships with titles in the pentathlon and high jump, while placing third in the long jump for a total of 26 points. Her point total is the third-most scored in collegiate history at an NCAA indoor championship meet.

The multi-athlete brings her career total to 11 All-America honors, while Deadmon acquired his sixth and seventh.

In total, the Maroon & White finished with 15 first team honors, five second team and one honorable mention.

USTFCCCA awards finishers 1-8 with First Team All-America mentions, finishers 9-16 earn Second Team All-America. Student-athletes that are disqualified or fail to finish an event earn Honorable Mention All-American.

Texas A&M 2021 Indoor All-Americans

First Team

Deborah Acquah – Triple Jump

Bryce Deadmon – 400m, 4x400m

Omajuwa Etiwe – 4x400m

Tyra Gittens – Pentathlon, High Jump, Long Jump

Jania Martin – 4x400m

Moitalel Mpoke – 4x400m

Athing Mu – 400m, 4x400m

Tierra Robinson-Jones – 4x400m

James Smith, Jr. – 4x400m

Charokee Young – 400m, 4x400m

Second Team

Darius Clark – Long Jump

Allon Clay – 800m

Lamara Distin – High Jump

Jania Martin – 200m

Honorable Mention

Laila Owens – 200m

