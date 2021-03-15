Advertisement

Waco wreck sends 12 people, including 4 kids, to hospital

Oncor was called to fix a damaged utility pole at Orchard Lane and S. Loop Drive in Waco...
Oncor was called to fix a damaged utility pole at Orchard Lane and S. Loop Drive in Waco following a wreck involving two vehicles.(Waco Fire Department)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A wreck involving two vehicles sent 12 people, including four children, to the hospital.

The crash was reported Sunday evening at Orchard Lane and S. Loop Drive.

Fire officials said the injuries suffered by those in the wreck are not life-threatening.

One of the vehicles struck and cracked a utility pole and Oncor was called to the scene to repair it. No further details were immediately available.

