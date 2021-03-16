74 new COVID-19 cases, 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 74 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 850 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 221 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

17,269 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

62 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,805 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 123 active probable cases and there have been 3,682 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 18,340. There have been 198,501 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 94 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 553 staffed hospital beds with 102 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 73 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 41 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 74 1,935 1,829 32 6,483 2,813 Brazos 850 18,340 17,269 221 Burleson 72 2,267 2,158 37 3,251 1,583 Grimes 76 3,484 3,344 64 4,173 1,943 Houston 60 1,576 1,469 47 3,205 1,452 Lee 93 2,077 1,948 36 2,579 1,081 Leon 31 1,565 1,494 40 2,266 942 Madison 42 1,910 1,841 27 1,463 745 Milam 21 2,401 2,380 42 4,226 2,224 Montgomery 2,304 47,478 24,353 254 83,657 50,906 Robertson 32 2,036 1,965 39 2,738 1,338 San Jacinto 184 1,083 869 30 3,437 1,896 Trinity 56 684 605 23 2,409 1,694 Walker 63 8,488 8,304 121 8,110 3,855 Waller 119 3,656 3,494 43 5,525 3,460 Washington 106 3,754 3,564 84 6,872 4,342

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 13 new cases and 262 active cases on March. 13.

Currently, the university has reported 3,565 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 8.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 16, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 111,498 active cases and 2,560,773 recoveries. There have been 2,721,126 total cases reported and 24,324,576 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 45,570 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 5,463,132 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,871,034 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 9,733,855 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 365,338 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 15 at 2:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

