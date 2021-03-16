Aggie golf stands in 13th at Tiger Invitational

OPELIKA, Alabama -- The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team stands in 13th place after two rounds at the Tiger Invitational on Monday at the Grand National Lake Course.

Host Auburn took the first day lead at 20-under par and Georgia’s Davis Thompson was the individual leader at 11-under.

The Aggies were 3-over par for the day with a 4-over 292 in the first 18 and a 1-under 287 in the second loop. Counting scores in the first round were sophomore William Paysse (71), junior Sam Bennett (71), senior Brandon Smith (75) and Dan Erickson (75), and the Aggies received counters from Smith (70), senior Walker Lee (71), Paysse (73) and Erickson (73) in the second round.

In the individual standings, Paysse paced the Aggies at even par (t35th), followed by Smith at 1-over (t40th), Lee at 3-over (t50th), Bennett at 3-over (t50th) and Erickson at 4-over (t57th). Competing as an individual, redshirt freshman Matthew Denton was 10-over (t83rd).

The Aggies return to action with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and will be paired with Arkansas State and Missouri.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“When we leave College Station, we expect to compete for championships and we didn’t play to our expectations today. The guys on this team are prideful and today isn’t what they are used to. They don’t like to see their names at the bottom of the standings. We’ve got another round to move up the leaderboard and I know there will be five guys out there fighting for the best finish possible.”