Aggies topped by Rice in OT, 3-2

HOUSTON, Texas – The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies yielded a golden goal with 17 seconds remaining in the first overtime period, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Rice Owls on Monday evening at Holloway Field.

The Owls scored the game-winner on a corner kick with Caleigh Page heading home an offering from Delaney Schultz.

The final score belied the terms of play with the Aggies owning wide margins in shots (32-18), shots-on-goal (13-8) and corner kicks (9-4). The missed scoring chances for Texas A&M numbered in the double digits with Rice goalkeeper Bella Killgore making 10 saves and the Maroon & White missing the frame by inches on several shots.

After 30 minute of untapped opportunities, the Maroon & White scored two goals in a span of 13 seconds to take a 2-0 lead. Macie Kolb notched the first goal and Taylor Ziemer followed shortly with one of her own.

Rice stunned the Aggies twice to tie the game. First, the Owls found the net with 18 seconds remaining in the first half, and then Rice scored the equalizer with 33:15 remaining in the second half when Mijke Roelfsema cranked a shot from the offensive side of the center circle over Texas A&M keeper Kenna Caldwell.

The Aggies owned wide first-half margins in shots (17-8) and shots-on-goal (8-4), but owned just a one-goal lead due to the Owls’ late tally and diving saves by Killgore on shots by Ziemer and Katie Smith.

The Aggies found themselves short-handed going into the match with SEC Freshman of the Year Barbara Olivieri out of action due to yellow card accumulation and Kate Colvin and Ali Russell missing action due to injury and illness.

SCORING SUMMARY

31′ – A&M – Macie Kolb scored from close range after a cross from the left corner from Katie Smith. A&M 1, Rice 0.

31′ – A&M – Taylor Ziemer scored on a give-and-go with Laney Carroll from 10 yards out. A&M 2, Rice 0.

45′ – Rice – Delaney Schultz scored on a shot in the six-yard area after a right cross from Haley Kostyshyn. A&M 2, Rice 1.

57′ – Rice – Mijke Roelfsema scored on a long bomb taken from the offensive side of the center circle over the head of the Aggie keeper. A&M 2, Rice 2.

100′ – Rice – Caleigh Paige headed home a corner kick offering from the left arc by Schultz.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action Saturday with a 7 p.m. contest against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Ellis Field.

QUOTES

Texas A&M Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the loss…

“I’m really disappointed with the result. I can’t remember the last time we gave up a two-goal lead to lose. Giving up a goal with 18 seconds left in the first half and the winner with 17 second left in the first OT is unlike us. But you have to give Rice credit. Brian (Lee) and his crew did a super job of keeping them in the game and found a way to win at the end.”

On who played well…

“We had some players who really stepped up and played well tonight like Katie (Smith), Karlina (Sample), Taylor Ziemer, Taylor Pounds and Kendall (Bates), but we need a better performance from all 11 on the pitch and that’s a tough lesson for us to learn tonight.”

On not having key players available…

“Obviously, not having Barb (Olivieri) and Ali (Russell) available was a big hit to our attack and being without Kate (Colvin) had a negative effect on any substitutions we could rotate through our midfield. But we set up a lot of great chances and their keeper and defenders played awesome to limit us to two goals.”