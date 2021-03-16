Advertisement

Area school district makes masks optional on campus

Buffalo says masks will be optional for staff, students and parents
Buffalo says masks will be optional for staff, students and parents(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - After Gov. Greg Abbott lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Texas, many school districts have been deciding whether or not masks mandates would remain in place on their campuses.

Buffalo ISD announced this week it will allow students, staff, and parents the opportunity to make the personal decision whether to continue to wear face coverings at school. All other measures such as social distancing, limited visitors and classroom spacing will remain in place.

FYI

Posted by Buffalo ISD/Bison Nation on Monday, March 15, 2021

In a letter sent to parents, the district did warn if a person chooses not to wear a mask at school, it does increase the possibility of having to quarantine if there is a positive case.

The decision comes after Normangee ISD also announced face coverings would also be optional on its campus.

A majority of districts in the Brazos Valley are following state and federal guidelines and keeping rules in place at this time.

In Madison County, North Zulch ISD said masks are still required but the school board will reassess the requirement at its April meeting.

After review of the governor’s executive order, and new guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency, it is our plan to...

Posted by North Zulch ISD on Friday, March 5, 2021

Magnolia ISD in Montgomery County says it will end its face mask mandate on April 1.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Collegiate teacher Eric Tolhurst was arrested March 12, 2021 for improper relationship...
Bryan ISD teacher arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to minor
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
117 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of new cases from young people
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
The Brazos Center vaccine hub is set to administer another 8,000 shots this week.
Brazos hub set to administer 8,000 shots this week; age eligibility for people with no comorbidities lowered to 50

Latest News

Gas prices are steadily rising across the state, but it doesn’t seem to be stopping people from...
Gas prices climbing as travel increases
CDC recommends children as young as 2 years old to start wearing masks
A line of showers and thunderstorms moves in Wednesday morning, some of which could be on the...
Monitoring Wednesday morning’s storm potential
Brazos County Board of Health will meet Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Brazos County Health District looking at mobile vaccine options