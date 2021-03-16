Area school district makes masks optional on campus

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - After Gov. Greg Abbott lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Texas, many school districts have been deciding whether or not masks mandates would remain in place on their campuses.

Buffalo ISD announced this week it will allow students, staff, and parents the opportunity to make the personal decision whether to continue to wear face coverings at school. All other measures such as social distancing, limited visitors and classroom spacing will remain in place.

In a letter sent to parents, the district did warn if a person chooses not to wear a mask at school, it does increase the possibility of having to quarantine if there is a positive case.

The decision comes after Normangee ISD also announced face coverings would also be optional on its campus.

A majority of districts in the Brazos Valley are following state and federal guidelines and keeping rules in place at this time.

In Madison County, North Zulch ISD said masks are still required but the school board will reassess the requirement at its April meeting.

Posted by North Zulch ISD on Friday, March 5, 2021

Magnolia ISD in Montgomery County says it will end its face mask mandate on April 1.

