Blair Named Naismith Coach of the Year Finalist

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair was named one of four finalists for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.

Blair has led his team to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history, and the Dallas native is preparing the Aggies for their first round matchup against Troy on Monday, March 22 at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. The hall of famer coached A&M to its first SEC regular season championship and its highest Associated Press Top-25 finish ever at No. 4.

Blair has been named a finalist for the award three times in his career (2003, 2007, 2021). He is fourth among active coaches in wins with 836, and he makes A&M one of only six schools in the country to have a national championship winning coach leading its program.

By visiting naismithfanvote.com from March 19-31, fans will have the opportunity to cast a ballot daily for the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award. There also will be opportunities to vote for Blair on the @NaismithTrophy Twitter page. The fan vote accounts for five percent of the overall vote, which will be tabulated and certified by Aprio, a premier CPA-led business advisory firm, headquartered in Atlanta.

Naismith Coach of the Year Finalists

First Last School Conference

Gary Blair Texas A&M SEC

Wes Moore NC State ACC

Joni Taylor Georgia SEC

Tara VanDerveer Stanford Pac-12

