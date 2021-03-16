Brazos County Commissioners thank vaccine hub volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Brazos County Commissioners stopped by the Brazos Hub on Monday to thank volunteers for their efforts in getting the community vaccinated.

“This is amazing, I think it exceeds all of our expectations. We didn’t realize we would have this many or this quality of help out here, but they’re here doing a fantastic job making people feel welcome and running them through it in a quick hurry also, so people are not spending a long time in line waiting out here to get their vaccine,” said Brazos County Commissioner Russ Ford.

The two commissioners walked around offering thanks and candy to volunteers.

“In our community our people are our strength. And this shows it I think as well as anything else does but Brazos County, and the surrounding areas, we always step up for people who need something or when there’s something needed as to be a volunteer and this is great,” said Brazos County Commissioner Steve Aldrich

“These volunteers they’re not here because they have to be they’re here because they want to be, so Commissioner Aldrich and I felt like it was important to come out and shake hands and pass them a little bit of candy out, if they can have candy of course, and just thank them for their hard work,” said Ford.

To sign up to volunteer at the Brazos Hub, click here.

