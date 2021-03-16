Brazos County Health District looking at mobile vaccine options

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District is looking to create a mobile vaccine clinic with the help of state funding.

COVID-19 Vaccination Supplement Funding was created to help the implementation and expansion of COVID-19 vaccination programs.

If approved for funding, the mobile vaccine clinic will require the health district to hire six additional nurses and support staff to help operate the clinic.

While the health district is waiting for approval by the state, the plan will be presented to the Brazos County Board of Health on Wednesday for approval to start the hiring process of additional staff once funding is approved.

Health District Support Services Manager, Sara Mendez says the goal is to give more access to underserved communities.

“We know that Brazos County is a healthcare hub for those in the rural areas and so what we’d like to do is go out in those communities and provide vaccines at churches or senior citizen centers or work with other community leaders to find locations,” said Mendez.

Mendez says when applying for the funding they demonstrated the need for a mobile clinic by providing data from previous community health assessments on demographics and poverty levels of the Brazos Valley.

“One of the concerns and issues we see in those assessments is transportation. When we look at that, we know there are communities and people out there that are in need of health care services and aren’t able to access those,” said Mendez “That was something that’s important to the Brazos County Health District is for us to be able to go to those populations and serve them in those communities.”

Mendez says if everything is approved, the mobile vaccination clinic should be up and running within the next few months. The health district would have access to these resources until June 2024.

“If we need to do annual covid vaccines, you know similar to the flu that we would have the opportunity to continue those mobile vaccines,” said Mendez.

The Brazos County Board of Health will meet Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

