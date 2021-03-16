CDC recommends children as young as 2 years old to start wearing masks

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its COVID-19 safety guidance for childcare programs. The guidance calls for all children ages 2 years and older to mask up at all times except for sleeping and eating.

It clarifies that it should be a mask, not a face shield or goggles. The organization also re-emphasizes the need to stay socially distant and group children in cohorts to prevent widespread infections. CDC officials say the changes are a result of new data.

Dr. Gerald Parker, director of the Texas A&M Scowcroft Institute Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program, was on First News at Four on Tuesday.

Parker says facial coverings have become part of the norm for everybody, but Parker emphasizes it is guidance, not a mandate.

“Our children should have been wearing masks up until now, it’s just whether it was a five-year-old, 10-year-old,” Parker said. “This is going to take a very close conversation with parents and their childcare facilities.”

Beginning March 10, Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate, allowing private businesses to not require mask wearing if they deemed it unnecessary. Some childcare facilities are already moving forward without the masks.

“It’s important for the staff to continue to wear their masks. If they don’t wear their masks, it is going to be hard to have parents make their children wear masks at childcare facilities,” Parker said.

Parker says all parents should feel safe when sending their kids off to school, including in the middle of a pandemic.

“Get to know people, get to know the staff at childcare facilities. That will give you more confidence that they will be safe.”

