Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Mo’s Irish Pub

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mo’s Irish Pub in College Station is bringing the “luck of the Irish” to the Brazos Valley with a day-long celebration.

To begin the day, the pub will have kegs and eggs starting at 10 a.m. Throughout the day, the restaurant and bar will feature green beer, bagpipers, Irish dancers, and other Irish specialties.

In the afternoon and evening, DJ ROB and Colby Swift will perform.

Click here to purchase tickets to the event.

