Advertisement

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Mo’s Irish Pub

Grab your green and feel the luck of the Irish!
(KVLY)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mo’s Irish Pub in College Station is bringing the “luck of the Irish” to the Brazos Valley with a day-long celebration.

To begin the day, the pub will have kegs and eggs starting at 10 a.m. Throughout the day, the restaurant and bar will feature green beer, bagpipers, Irish dancers, and other Irish specialties.

In the afternoon and evening, DJ ROB and Colby Swift will perform.

Posted by Mo's Irish Pub College Station on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Click here to purchase tickets to the event.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dyntarius Wallace, 19, has posted bond.
Rudder High School Student arrested for indecency with children
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Police describe the victim as a heavyset Hispanic male in his 30s. He had been decapitated and...
Man found decapitated, partially dismembered in Houston hotel room
Bryan Collegiate teacher Eric Tolhurst was arrested March 12, 2021 for improper relationship...
Bryan ISD teacher arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to minor
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
74 new COVID-19 cases, 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm Waning issued for Leon, Milam, and Robertson counties
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Leon, Robertson, and Milam counties
Royce Hickman (third from right) had a new scholarship named after him for local graduating...
New scholarship named for BCS Chamber Community Liaison Royce Hickman
Travel experts say folks who are traveling should know what restrictions are in place for...
Experts urge travelers to know COVID restrictions in place before leaving home
Experts encourage taking precautions during spring break travel
Experts encourage taking precautions during spring break travel