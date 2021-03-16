Former Texas A&M 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia signs with the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia has signed a deal with the New York Giants after being waived by the Houston Texans.

The fullback played his first two years in the league for Houston and was drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As a rookie in 2019, Gillaspia played in all 16 games and had 274 special teams snaps and 13 on offense. The Aggie missed the final 7 games of the 2020 season due to injury. He played 116 special teams snaps, but only seven on offense before his injury in the 2020 season.

Excited For the Future. https://t.co/pBiHyB81M0 — Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) March 16, 2021

As a senior at Texas A&M, Gillaspia Appeared in all 12 games as the Aggies’ 12th Man, recorded five receptions for 52 yards, tallied six tackles on special teams, and was given the Special Teams Most Impactful Award at the team’s annual banquet.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.