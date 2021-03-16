Gas prices climbing as travel increases

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you are traveling for spring break, you’ve probably noticed pain at the pump.

AAA says gas prices in Texas are now averaging $2.63 a gallon. That’s up from $1.96 just a year ago. Detlef Hallermann, a Clinical Professor at Texas A&M says oil production has slowed in West Texas during the pandemic and we are having to get more supplies from the Middle East. There are also impacts from refineries shutting down during the power outages this winter.

”On the demand side, that excess storage that we had for quite a while, for a year, that’s basically burnt off and now we’re at the point where supply is coming down and demand is coming up and that’s causing us to have prices rise up,” Hallermann said.

Hallermann expects gas prices will climb to $3 a gallon by summer.

