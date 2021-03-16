Advertisement

Gas prices climbing as travel increases

Gas prices are higher compared to this time last year, according to AAA.
Gas prices are steadily rising across the state, but it doesn’t seem to be stopping people from...
Gas prices are steadily rising across the state, but it doesn’t seem to be stopping people from traveling.(WKYT)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you are traveling for spring break, you’ve probably noticed pain at the pump.

AAA says gas prices in Texas are now averaging $2.63 a gallon. That’s up from $1.96 just a year ago. Detlef Hallermann, a Clinical Professor at Texas A&M says oil production has slowed in West Texas during the pandemic and we are having to get more supplies from the Middle East. There are also impacts from refineries shutting down during the power outages this winter.

”On the demand side, that excess storage that we had for quite a while, for a year, that’s basically burnt off and now we’re at the point where supply is coming down and demand is coming up and that’s causing us to have prices rise up,” Hallermann said.

Hallermann expects gas prices will climb to $3 a gallon by summer.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Collegiate teacher Eric Tolhurst was arrested March 12, 2021 for improper relationship...
Bryan ISD teacher arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to minor
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
117 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of new cases from young people
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
The Brazos Center vaccine hub is set to administer another 8,000 shots this week.
Brazos hub set to administer 8,000 shots this week; age eligibility for people with no comorbidities lowered to 50

Latest News

CDC recommends children as young as 2 years old to start wearing masks
Dyntarius Wallace, 19, has posted bond.
Rudder High School Student arrested for indecency with children
Buffalo says masks will be optional for staff, students and parents
Area school district makes masks optional on campus
A line of showers and thunderstorms moves in Wednesday morning, some of which could be on the...
Monitoring Wednesday morning’s storm potential