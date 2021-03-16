Advertisement

Isolated storm chance Tuesday evening; likely by Wednesday morning

By Max Crawford
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A little temperature whiplash this morning, where we’re 20-25 degrees WARMER waking up (where Monday was 20-25 degrees cooler than the day before). AC may be running through most of the day, thanks to this big dose of gulf moisture we walk out to today. Most indications are that this will not bring a huge chance for rain or storms today, but a stray shower or storm is possible through about 10pm this evening. While we don’t expect much on the radar (if anything) some heavy rain and strong wind would be possible with any storm that forms today.

Focus turns to the west Tuesday night as a line of storms lights up in West Texas on a cold front. That front should reach the Western Brazos Valley by or just ahead of sunrise Wednesday, before sweeping east through mid-to-late morning. If that line can hold steady and does not get undercut by cooler wind, isolated strong-to-severe storms will once again be possible. A few portions of this line could push wind in excess of 40-60mph. Once storms clear by midday, sunshine attempts to break out as drier air shoves in through the rest of St. Patrick’s Day. A secondary front allows mild air to arrive by Wednesday night. Morning 40s and afternoon 60s close out the week under sunny skies.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for isolated evening storms. High: 83. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and an isolated storms. Low: 63. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

St Patrick’s Day: 60% morning rain and storms. Isolated strong-to-severe. High: 81. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 46. Wind: NW 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

