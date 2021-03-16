Isolated, strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday; widespread potential by Wednesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just as quick as drier air moved into the Brazos Valley Monday, it is pushed out through the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Muggy, sticky, Gulf of Mexico air takes back over allowing for more fog Tuesday morning and a humid day once that low ceiling lifts.

Another storm system is approaching Texas by mid-week; this one further south than the monster weather maker that passed the state Saturday - Monday. Rain and thunderstorms will need to be monitored starting Tuesday evening. While the overall odds are isolated, a few strong-to-briefly severe storms cannot be ruled out through midday Wednesday.

TUESDAY: 5PM - 10PM

Tuesday should be a quiet day, start to finish, for a majority of the Brazos Valley. Throughout the day, a lid will be on the atmosphere keeping any sort of rain and thunderstorm activity at bay. Still, there could be a small window around 4pm to 6pm where an isolated thunderstorm or two may try to form -- primarily across the northeastern reaches of the area.

Isolated, strong thunderstorms could form across the Northeastern Brazos Valley Tuesday evening. (KBTX)

Should that activity manage to break free, it will strengthen rapidly. Once it does, it could develop the potential for severe weather as it quickly lifts north. This is an exception rather than a rule, but all types of severe weather -- hail, wind, an isolated / brief tornado -- will need to be monitored. Should this storm or two form, they are expected to move out of the area by 9 - 10pm.

Overall odds for thunderstorms Tuesday evening: 30%

WEDNESDAY: SUNRISE - MIDDAY

Attention shifts to West Texas Tuesday night, where a line of thunderstorms is expected to erupt between 12am and 3am along a “cold” front. (This is more dry air than cooler air moving east)

If that line can overcome limiting factors in the atmosphere from overnight stabilization and storm’s instability is not undercut by cooler wind rushing out ahead of the front, it is anticipated to be on the western doorstep of the Brazos Valley by sunrise. Current timeline looks something like this for storm arrival time:

Northwest Brazos Valley: 6am - 8am

North / Northeast / Central / Southwestern Brazos Valley (including Bryan-College Station): 7am - 9am

Eastern / Southern Brazos Valley: 9am - 11am

GET WEATHER ALERTS, WARNINGS, AND WATCHES SENT TO YOUR PHONE AND CHECK CURRENT RADAR WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Isolated severe storm segments are possible Wednesday morning as a line of storms moves west to east across the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

Should these storms manage to maintain full strength after moving east of I-35, segments of the line could push out wind gusts in excess of 40-60mph. That plus a quick 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall and lightning will be a concern as we start the day Wednesday.

Below: three different forecast models all attempting to do the same thing: picture what the radar will look like in the Brazos Valley WEDNESDAY morning



Line of storms ahead of drier air is very possible. Question is: will cooler air undercut storms to bring down severe concerns pic.twitter.com/cUR076RpCT — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 15, 2021

Overall odds for thunderstorms Wednesday morning: 60%

Drier air takes over after lunch, leaving the rest of St. Patrick’s Day enjoyable for the Brazos Valley. Breezy wind and falling humidity will create an elevated fire danger. Outdoor burning is discouraged both Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

More details about these potential storms and what will be monitored over the next 24 to 36 hours can be found in the video above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.