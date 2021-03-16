Madisonville police seeking help from Hispanic community for more information about sexual assault victims

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville police chief is reaching out to the local Hispanic community and asking for other sexual assault survivors to come forward after arresting a suspect last month.

After a month-long investigation, police arrested 46-year-old Jose Jaime Rivera of Bryan on five felony charges related to the sexual abuse of a child. Rivera was booked into the Madison County Jail on February 26 but has since posted his $195,000 bond.

Jose Jaime Rivera, 46, of Bryan. (KBTX)

“During the investigation, we had an outcry of a couple of juvenile females who came to us. The mother brought them here,” Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert said.

Police say they have reason to believe there are more victims. That’s why they’re reaching out to the Hispanic community to find out who might have been abused. Gilbert released a video on Facebook Friday with a Spanish translation of the department’s latest new release on these charges.

Madisonville Police Department is reaching out to the Hispanic Community for assistance. Thank you. Posted by Madisonville Police Department on Friday, March 12, 2021

“We believe that it was a prey on young Hispanic girls. This is what we believe,” Gilbert said. “We just want them to feel more comfortable about coming to see us if they are a victim or know of a victim.”

Gilbert says he is concerned some undocumented members of the community could be afraid to come forward. He says the department will not pursue anyone on their immigration status if they have information related to this type of case.

“We are not interested in their immigration status,” Gilbert said. “We are interested in the crimes that have been committed or may have been committed. As my word as the police chief here in Madisonville, we will not pursue that situation.”

Teresa Guevara has lived in Madisonville for 44 years. As a grandparent, she says these crimes concern her.

“We need to make sure that we’re keeping an eye on our children and our grandchildren,” Guevara said. “It can happen anywhere.”

She encourages anyone with information to tell police what they know.

“Find someone to help you translate, somebody that you trust,” Guevara said. “Don’t keep it to yourself because it’ll happen to somebody else. If we don’t stop them, it just means more kids will be in harm’s way.”

